Protest outside Animal Welfare Directorate over euthanasia of rescued pitbulls

Animal lovers have protested outside the premises of the Animal Welfare Directorate over its decision last month to put down three rescued pitbull dogs.

Protestors carrying placards accused the directorate of euthanizing the dogs despite them being healthy.

The action targeted a case involving three pitbulls that were put down last month. The case prompted an investigation by the Animal Welfare Commissioner.

The directorate had denied claims circulating on social media that it puts pitbulls down to sleep because of their breed.

However, in a statement it said that in “certain rare cases” it cannot risk dogs with high prey drive, mental illness, or an unpredictable nature being adopted by the public.

Protestors called on the directorate to refrain from the practice of keeping dogs closed inside cages all days, which according to them frustrates the animals and can cause aggressiveness.

Emmanuel Cassar, the organiser of the protest, said that they gathered to protest against the innocent killing of dogs.

Cassar said the Facebook group Loving Pets Malta is in the process of applying for an NGO status, under the name Maltese Paws.

He said that they help in homing various dogs and cats and also crowdfund when pet owners are unable to make up for costs related to their pets’ medical procedures.

They said that their procedure to home animals includes clauses that forbid one from keeping a pet locked in a garage or chained all day.

The protestors chanted ‘Shame on you’ behind the gates of Animal Welfare in Qormi.

Cassar called on the welfare authorities to change their internal procedures and stop the unnecessary killing of animals.