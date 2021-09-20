Gozo air link pledge welcomed by local tourism association

Gozo’s tourism operators have welcomed Prime Minister Robert Abela’s pledge to have an air link between Gozo and Malta.

The Gozo Tourism Association said on Monday that “one of its connectivity measures proposed along the years is on course to be realised”.

The association welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment, including the promise that no agricultural land will be taken up to create an airstrip.

On Saturday, Abela told a session of the Labour Party’s general conference in Għajnsielem his government was committed to set up an air link between the islands. He added the development will not only mean better accessibility but also help create niche economic sectors in Gozo linked to aviation such as pilot training and drone research.

The GTA agreed that an air link could serve as a catalyst for new economic activities.

It also welcomed Abela’s commitment to have a new fourth Gozo Channel vessel, which will be more environment friendly.

“These are all significant steps towards inter island connectivity… An all year round island tourist destination, like Gozo, can only be saleable if there are reliable, consistent, effective and cost sensitive types of connectivity from and to the mainland and from the outside world,” the GTA said.