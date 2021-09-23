Daphne Foundation launches access-to-justice initiative to strengthen accountability in Malta

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation has launched the Public Interest Litigation Network (PILN), which will serve as Malta's first non-governmental access-to-justice initiative.

PILN is aimed at promoting awareness of policy and legal systems based on rule of law and respect for human rights, while setting precedents that could influence national laws and policies.

The network will take on cases centred around victims of discrimination, human rights violations, abuse of power, and state collusion in criminal activity, as a means of exploring national and international mechanisms to ensure State and individual accountability.

PILN will be headed by a governance committee of five members: Martina Farrugia (chair), Justin Borg Barthet, Eve Borg Costanzi, Michael Camilleri and Sarah Farrugia.

Other lawyers and law firms that have joined the network so far include Christina Bellizzi, Claire Bonello, Matthew Cutajar, Giuseppe Giovanni Gatt, Cedric Mifsud, Alain Muscat, Tim Spiteri, David Zahra, Mifsud & Mifsud, Muscat Mizzi Advocates, and Fenech & Fenech Advocates.

PILN will be funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway through the EEA Grants Active Citizens Fund, which is operated in Malta by SOS Malta. The project itself will be implemented by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation.