menu

Malta now accepting COVID vaccine certificates of Kuwait and Singapore

COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by Kuwait and Singapore are now recognised by Malta as long as the vaccines are those approved by the European Medicines Authority

laura_calleja
24 September 2021, 7:44am
by Laura Calleja

COVID-19 vaccine digital certificates issued by Kuwait and Singapore are now recognised by the Maltese health authorities for entry into the island.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the health and tourism ministries said that from 23 September Malta will officially recognise the digital COVID-19 vaccine of Kuwait and Singapore.

However, the vaccines recognised by Malta are those approved by the European Medicines Authority – Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, Moderna and Johnsson and Johnsson – and only after 14 days from the second dose or the single jab of J&J.

Currently, Malta recognises the digital vaccine certificates of the EU, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar,  Albania, Australia, Egypt, Lebanon, Canada and the United States of America record card.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.