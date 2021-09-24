Malta now accepting COVID vaccine certificates of Kuwait and Singapore

COVID-19 vaccine digital certificates issued by Kuwait and Singapore are now recognised by the Maltese health authorities for entry into the island.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the health and tourism ministries said that from 23 September Malta will officially recognise the digital COVID-19 vaccine of Kuwait and Singapore.

However, the vaccines recognised by Malta are those approved by the European Medicines Authority – Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, Moderna and Johnsson and Johnsson – and only after 14 days from the second dose or the single jab of J&J.

Currently, Malta recognises the digital vaccine certificates of the EU, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar, Albania, Australia, Egypt, Lebanon, Canada and the United States of America record card.