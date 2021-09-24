Żebbuġ goes car free on Saturday

On Saturday, the Żebbuġ square will be closed for traffic between 5pm and 11 pm.

The Żebbuġ council said on Thursday evening that parking in Misraħ San Filep and Triq Scortino will be prohibited from 2 pm onwards.

"This is so that the open space can be enjoyed by the Żebbuġ family. We encourage you to come to the square on foot or with bicycles," the council said in a Facebook post.

This is not the first time the council has organized such an event, having decided to carry out similar events on all public holidays during a council meeting last year.

“We had decided on the idea last year, but plans were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” councilor Steve Zammit Lupi told MaltaToday.

He also said the council plans to also carry out the initiative during the upcoming public holiday on the 8 December.

“We also plan to carry out events in collaboration with local organizations such as band clubs,” he said. “The Żebbuġ locals deserve an open space which they can enjoy.”