Prime Minister announces motorsport racing track at Hal Far

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that the government will be building a race track in Hal Far.

Abela made the announcement during a Cabinet meeting on Monday discussing sports, local athletes' progress, and the benefits for citizens' well-being.

He said the €20 million project would be built around similar facilities in Hal Far and would not take up any ODZ land.

"The €20 million projects would be built around similar, existing facilities in Ħal Far," Abela said.

Abela said the track was designed by German professionals and would be built away from residential areas in Birżebbuġa.

The proposed track will be in the Hal Far industrial estate adjacent to a drag racing track and a karting circuit.

Malta Motorsport Federation president Duncan Micallef welcomed the news, saying it was like a dream come true.

"I had to look at my watch to make sure I'm not sleeping and dreaming," Sports Minister Clifton Grima said.

Motorsport enthusiasts have long clamoured for a professional race track, something that found itself into the electoral manifestos of the major political parties.

Race track opposition

Reacting to the announcement ADPD chair, Carmel Cacopardo said that the race track would create substantial environmental damage and awaited further details on the project.