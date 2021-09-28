'Shocked' Bernard Grech shows solidarity with 'dumped' construction worker

PN and Opposition leader Bernard Grech expressed his shock in reaction to the news that a construction worker that was found on the side of the road, after a fall form a construction site.

“Like the thousands who saw the photos of a person thrown to the side of the street, after an incident which reportedly took place at his place of employment, I am shocked. Every person has a value that supersedes the price of the work they do,” said Grech.

He added that the money should not come at the cost of humanity and expressed his solidarity with the person and the “many others” that are victim to precarious employment, while risking their lives.