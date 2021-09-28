First edition of Malta Film Awards to be held in February 2022

Submissions are open for the first edition of the Malta Film Awards, which will run under the tagline “Celebrating our story”.

Announced by the Malta Film Commission, the Malta Film Awards will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in February 2022, while submissions can be sent as from Wednesday 29 September till Friday 9 October.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech said that the awards show will seek to celebrate the resilience of the local film industry. “It was our people’s ambition and our crew’s ability that kept our film industry working, from one generation to the next,” he stated.

The Malta Film Commission will be partnering with the Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) to coordinate the event.

A panel of selected local and international professionals will serve as jury for the awards in 2022.

As Minister responsible for PBS, Carmelo Abela remarked that despite Malta’s size limitations, the country has hosted prestigious names in the film industry.

“A small country, but a great nation. A winning nation, where talent always stood out,” he commented.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that the local film industry has a bright and successful future ahead of it, “but now it’s time to join us, to continue writing this success story, for the next 100 years.”