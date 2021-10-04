COVID-19: Fourth consecutive day with no ITU cases, 24 new infections registered

24 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459.

Active cases stand at 294 after 23 recoveries were registered.

There are currently six coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, none are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 829,340 vaccine doses were administered, of which 16,283 were booster doses.