Malta adds more countries to its vaccine certificates recognition list

COVID-19 vaccine digital certificates issued by the Republic of Kosovo and Israel are now recognised by the Maltese health authorities for entry into the island.

These certificates will be officially recognised by the Health and Tourism Authorities starting from 4 October 2021. They will serve as proof of the full vaccine course, issued 14 days after the last dose.

Vaccine certificates from Palestine, Bermuda and the Kingdom of Bahrain are also being accepted.

Malta currently recognises digital vaccine certificates from the EU, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar, Albania, Australia, Egypt, Lebanon, Canada, Singapore, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Malasia, Rwanda and the United States of America.

24 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday.

Active cases stand at 294 after 23 recoveries were registered.

There are currently six coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, none are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 829,340 vaccine doses were administered, of which 16,283 were booster doses.

