[WATCH] Robert Abela sets no election date despite poll tease

The Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to set an election date, despite stating the budget would need the people’s mandate in his speech on Tuesday.

“The legislature ends in June, and so for that budget to be implemented in full, it needs the people’s mandate,” he said outside parliament after his budget reaction speech.

During his speech, Abela dropped a hint of a possible election, suggesting Budget’s approval could be followed by a popular vote.

“It’s the people who’ll decide if this budget gets implemented,” he told the House.

Fielding questions from journalists, Abela refused to set a general election date, but refused to confirm that it would not be held in November.

“The date for the general election will be motivated by a single reason – the national interest,” he said.

