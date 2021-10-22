COVID-19: One death, four patients in ITU and 10 new cases registered

10 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death has been registered in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 460.

Active cases stand at 251 after 23 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 14 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 863,183 vaccine doses were administered, of which 41,425 were booster doses.