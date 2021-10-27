Xarabank satirist Joe Debono dies

Joe Debono who is best known for his Xarabank satirical character James Bondin, has died after losing the battle with ALS.

It was his brother Louis Debono who announced the death on Wednesday.

Debono discovered he had ALS, a degenerative disease, around two years ago after losing the ability to use his hands.

He was being assisted by Dar Bjorn and appeared in fundraisers for the palliative care facility set up by ALS sufferer Bjorn Formosa.

Debono was a long-standing character in the popular TV programme Xarabank. He made satirical history during a live Xarabank interview with Dom Mintoff when the former premier did not realise that Debono’s character, James Bondin, was just that: a satirical character.

Known for his infectious smile and jovial character, Debono was a banker by profession.

In his Facebook post, Debono’s brother, Louis said: “My brother is resting now and has left behind him a lot of love, goodness and smiles, although this is not an easy morning.”

In an interview on his condition, Joe Debono had said death does not scare him but what bothered him was the burden he was putting on others, especially his family, because of his condition.