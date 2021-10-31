menu

COVID-19: 16 new cases, nine recoveries registered on Sunday

31 October COVID-19 update | 16 new cases • 215 active cases • 10 patients in hospital, 4 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 878,722 • Total deaths at 461

31 October 2021, 12:40pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
16 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Active cases stand at 215, after nine recoveries were registered.

There are currently 10 patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 878,722 doses were administered, of which 51,932 are a booster dose.

461 deaths have been registered since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were registered on Sunday.

