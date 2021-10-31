COVID-19: 16 new cases, nine recoveries registered on Sunday

16 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Active cases stand at 215, after nine recoveries were registered.

There are currently 10 patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 878,722 doses were administered, of which 51,932 are a booster dose.

461 deaths have been registered since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were registered on Sunday.