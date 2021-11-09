Animal rights activist walks out on live TV after zookeeper accuses her of lying

Animal rights activist and presenter Moira Delia walked off live TV after zookeeper Chris borg accused her of lying about a photo of him keeping a bear on a chain.

A heated argument broke out during a discussion on the programme Insights, broadcast on TVMNews+, when Delia insisted that Borg was keeping a bear on a chain, with photographic evidence to prove it.

Borg quickly accused her of lying, despite Delia insisting that there are photos of the bear with a chain around its neck.

"We never bring animals out on a chain," Borg said.

He kept speaking over Delia while trying to make her argument, and so she promptly left the set.

Later on, Delia took to Facebook to defend her position.

"I take my job very seriously and I never have to lie. I'm only interested in being a voice for animals."

She stood by her statement on Borg, stating that she was quoting 4 Paws International, an organisation that studies exotic and wild animals over the world.

"Why should I lie when the truth is written in black and white?" she wrote.