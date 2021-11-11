COVID-19: 63 new cases, highest daily figure since August

63 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, as such the total number of deaths stands at 462.

Active cases stand at 473 after 25 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 16 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 898,248 vaccine doses were administered, of which 67,364 were booster doses.