Malta commemorates Remembrance Day

President of the Republic George Vella led Remembrance Day activities this morning.

Mass was held at St John’s Co Cathedral and a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the foot of the war monument in Floriana.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech, President George Vella, as well as several political members and dignitaries were present for the ceremonies.

The President and the prime minister laid down wreaths in commemoration of the armed forces who died in the line of the duty, while a guard of honour was formed by members of the Armed Forces of Malta.

Remembrance Day recalls those who lost their lives in the two World Wars, and has been observed since the end of the First World War.

READ ALSO: Remembrance Day | Archbishop calls on politicians to take pro-life stance