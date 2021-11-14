Residents protest Marsascala yacht marina in cultural walk around the area

Residents participated in a cultural walk around Marsascala Bay this morning to protest government to plans to build a yacht marina in the area.

During the walk organised by Moviment Graffitti, Ruben Abela, President of the Wirt iż-Żejtun association, recounted important events, showed historical sites, and passed on information of socio-cultural value.

“The participants had the opportunity to appreciate all that we would lose if Transport Malta’s proposal were to be carried out, in which every inch of the beach and shore will be taken by pontoons for the rich and their yachts,” a statement by the NGO read.

It said the authorities are currently “doing their utmost to put an end to this issue” following outrage shown by people when the plans for a Yacht Marina were published in a call for investors.

“However, we also know that the plans are still being put in motion in the same way, behind everyone’s backs, so much so that the call for investors has remained in place. This call seems to have been answered by some of the biggest businesses in Malta, many of which are already responsible for environmental disasters, dirty deals, and projects that are detrimental to our quality of life,” it said.

Moviment Graffitti said resistance against the project needs to continue so “those who have already seized a lot of space and disrupted our quality of life do not continue to line their pockets at our expense.”