COVID-19: New cases rise to 106, two in ITU as hospitalisations stable

New cases of COVID-19 in Malta continued to surge as 106 infections were detected over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday.

Figures released by the Health Ministry show that active cases now stand at 1,188 after 54 recoveries were registered.

No new deaths were registered. Since the start of the pandemic, 468 have died with COVID.

There are currently 12 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU. This represents a drop of three patients requiring hospital care.

Until yesterday, 120,528 vaccine booster doses were administered.

Malta is experiecing a surge in coronavirus cases in line with what is happening across several European countries, however, hospitalisations have remained relatively stable.

No cases of the new Omicron variant have yet been flagged by the Maltese health authorities.

