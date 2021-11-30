New compensation scheme for former drydocks employees suffering from asbestosis unveiled

Former drydocks employees who in the past suffered or passed away due to asbestosis and were never compensated, can apply for compensation.

The Employment Ministry said this is a one-time payment of non-pecuniary compensation with the aim of negotiating this same compensation out of court.

Applicants have to provide the employment history of the individuals, obtained from Jobs Plus and an official certificate of the illness, indicating the type of condition. If the former employee is deceased, the documents are to be submitted by the next of kin, who are also to provide the full death certificate.

Those employees who have already received compensation from the government are not entitled to apply.

The application can be downloaded from finanzi.gov.mt/asbestosis. Documents can be received in person at the Finance Ministry or sent by post to: Secretary to the Committee Responsible for Compensation, Ministry for Finance and Employment, Maison Demandols,Triq In-Nofsinhar, Il-Belt Valletta VLT 1102.

The ministry said applications will close on Monday 28 February 2022, after which no further applications will be considered.

All those who have already submitted any documents before this call must fill in the application and submit all the documents required with the call. For more information, one can call on 25998438.

