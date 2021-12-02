Disciplined forces to receive COVID-19 booster jab appointment

Disciplined forces have started to receive appointments for the COVID-19 booster dose from today, the health authorities announced on Thursday.

The authorities said this includes the Armed Forces of Malta, the Police Force, the Civil Protection, LESA workers, and those working at Corradino Correctional Facility.

“The vaccination process of this group is expected to be completed in a few days, thus further increasing the immunity of the Maltese people against COVID-19,” the health authorities said.

On Wednesday, the Malta Police Union (MPU) issued directives following a dispute over COVID-19 booster doses that had been ongoing since mid-November. Originally, members of the disciplined forces were not included with other front-liners like healthcare workers and teachers, for the administration of booster doses.

The union had said the police should get their COVID-19 booster shot before the start of the Christmas period.

The COVID-19 booster dose is available to anyone over the age of 50, and registration for the vaccine can be done at vaccin.gov.mt.