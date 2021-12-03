MUMN wants President to veto cannabis reform

The nurses’ union wants the President to veto the cannabis reform until hospital management is assured the right to stop employees under the influence from dealing with patients.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said the same principle should apply to care homes for older people.

“Cannabis levels are not as straightforward as the alcohol blood levels of intoxication. Therefore, any hospital management should have the right to stop any hospital employee, especially those with direct patient contact, if any mental impairment is visible, irrespective of the law legalising cannabis,” the MUMN said on Friday.

It insisted that the law currently before parliament that will allow people to possess up to 7g of cannabis with no criminal consequence makes no provision for patient safety.

The cannabis reform put forward by government also allows people to grow up to four marijuana plants at home and buy the drug from regulated outlets in what can be considered a light form of legalisation.

The Bill passed through committee stage earlier this week and now awaits the final Third Reading vote before being signed into law by President George Vella.

A constitutional crisis will ensue if the President refuses to ascent to a law approved by parliament.

“MUMN is appealing to the President of Malta, being a medical doctor by profession, not to sign the Bill. This Bill should not legalise cannabis use unless there is a special proviso for hospitals and elderly residences,” the union said, calling on the President to safeguard the interest of patients and elderly residents.

MUMN added that whatever the rights of the individual to smoke cannabis are, even if at home, this should never be at the detriment of vulnerable patients.

“Any hospital management should always have the right to take blood and urine levels to test for cannabis and drugs including alcohol. Disciplinary action should be taken when such substances are found in abnormal levels,” the union said.

MUMN said that through FOR.U.M, a union federation, it will be requesting an urgent meeting at MCESD level on the cannabis reform.

The MUMN’s concern reflects a similar sentiment expressed by the Malta Employers’ Association, which called for a zero-tolerance policy on cannabis use on the workplace and random drug testing.