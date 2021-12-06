LESA employee deleted fines of politicians, top officials and business figures

Business figures, politicians, and other officials avoided paying traffic fines for the last five years after they were deleted from LESA’s system by a rogue employee.

An official within LESA, the local enforcement agency, would repeatedly delete the fines from the system soon after they were issued, according to sources who spoke to Times of Malta.

The contraventions included fines for overspeeding and improper parking.

According to the newspaper, one car had some 200 fines and contraventions deleted from the system.

Another vehicle belonged to a former LESA top official.

LESA CEO Svetlick Flores said the employee who is alleged to have withdrawn the fines was not authorised to perform the task and the decisions on petitions are decided by an independent board.

“LESA initiated disciplinary proceedings immediately upon receiving a complaint about their employee on various issues,” he said.

‘Investigation should be launched’ – Republika

In a statement on Monday, rule of law NGO Repubblika said that the story once again showed how the laws did not appear to apply to everyone.

The NGO said that an investigation should be launched and the people held accountable in the interest of justice and accountability.