Valletta Christmas village shuts down temporarily due to wind damage

Christmas attraction Fairyland Santa’s City has been temporarily closed down after sustaining damages to due to adverse weather conditions.

“Unfortunately, due to the heavy winds last night, Fairyland has sustained light damages to some structures and decor within the venue,” a statement uploaded on Facebook read.

It said staff are busy working to “rebuild” the affected areas.

“Whilst we do apologies for any inconvenience caused, we do keep your safety our number one priority,” the statement read.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo was also due to official open the attraction on Tuesday evening at 6 pm, but the event has been cancelled.

Among the attractions which will be returning to Valletta are the Ferris wheel, the ice rink and Santa Claus.

