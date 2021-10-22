Valletta's Fairyland Christmas village makes a return this holiday season

Fairyland – Santa’s City will be returning to Valletta from 3 December to 2 January 2022.

“The return of Fairyland - Santa’s City is another step forward in our path towards the normality, we strongly missed due to the pandemic. Through this event, we will be providing families with the opportunity to enjoy the Christmas spirit with their loved ones through a number of attractions aimed at nurturing the positive atmosphere that the festive season is well renowned for in the Maltese Islands,” the Malta Tourism Authority said in a statement.

Among the attractions which will be returning to Valletta are the Ferris wheel, the ice rink and Santa Claus.

“Christmas Food and Drink will be available from Santa’s numerous cabins, and there will also be a couple of surprises which we are keeping wrapped up nicely for the time being,” the MTA said.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said his ministry, together with the MTA, are “working hard” to ensure Malta remains an “entertainment bastion” in the Mediterranean.

MTA Chairman Gavin Gulia said VisitMalta looks to give something back to locals and tourists alike this holiday season.

“Fairyland promises to be an exciting day out for all the family, coupled with the best Maltese artistry who are already working around the clock to create works of art which will decorate Pjazza Tritoni. We are proud to be offering something unique and special to all those who will be choosing to spend their holidays here in Malta,” Gulia said.

More information and tickets will be available on www.visitmalta.com.