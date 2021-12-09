Masks are back: Chris Fearne says masks are obligatory in outdoor, indoor spaces

Mask-wearing will be obligatory again from Saturday onwards in a bid to mitigate rising COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that masks will have to be worn in all public places, open and closed, as from Saturday 11 December.

"Mask-wearing and booster vaccines are effective to contain COVID-19," Fearne said.

Fearne said that this is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 without having to shut down businesses.

The news comes as hospital admissions continue to rise, with 27 patients currently receiving care in Mater Dei Hospital. Four of these patients are receiving intensive therapy.

COVID-19 booster dose can now be taken after four months

Fearne also announced that Malta is reducing the time span between the second and third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to four months. The previous time span was six months.

"We are now beginning to see cases of reduced immunity and breakthrough infections," Fearne said.

He said there was good news, though, because it has been shown that the booster shot from Pfizer and Moderna has been effective in containing the Omicron variant first discovered in South Africa.

No Omicorn variant found in Malta

The health minister confirmed that no cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Malta and that the Delta variant is currently the most prevalent variant in Malta.

However, Fearne said that it was inevitable that the Omicron variant would reach Malta and the public needed to remain vigilant.

The health minister said there are currently no plans to introduce new restrictions but that the current restrictions need to be respected, including the need for gatherings to remain small and only have up to four households.

Vaccination for children from Tuesday

Parents will also be receiving invitations from next Tuesday to vaccinate their children, aged 5 to 11, against COVID-19. The first invitations will be issued to vulnerable children and those with chronic conditions.

A third of people eligible have taken the booster dose

Answering questions regarding COVID-19, Fearne said that a third of eligible people have taken the booster dose so far and that the uptake remains high.

On why people have to wear masks still, Fearne said that the probability was that people would meet other people, and when that occurred, it was better they were wearing masks because it offered better protection.

Fearne added that over the festive season, social contact usually increased.

On mandatory vaccinations, the health minister said at this stage; Malta did not need to go down this route because the vaccination uptake was high.