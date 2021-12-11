COVID-19: 111 new cases registered, as mask mandate takes effect

In the past 24-hours 111 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, on the day that the mask mandate for both indoors and outdoors takes effect.

67 patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,408.

The latest data shows that the amount of patients in hospital remains stable, with 21 patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital for the virus, three of whom are receiving intensive therapy.

No new deaths have been registered, with the total death toll standing at 470.

Meanwhile, the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine booster has continued at a steady pace with over 149,834 doses having been administered so far.