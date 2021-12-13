Abortion rights activists hand real-life stories to decision makers, call for empathy

A book documenting real-life experiences of women and health professionals impacted by Malta’s blanket abortion ban has been delivered to Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Campaigners from Dear Decision Makers also delivered a physical copy of the book with the same name to Education Minister Justyne Caruana, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and decision makers in Malta’s health service.

“The Dear Decision Makers team, selected these specific representatives because they rank the highest in their field. We ask them to instil empathy and understanding towards those who have shared their stories, and to take responsibility for the future of the health and wellbeing of women in Malta,” the group said in a statement.

The story-led campaign shares the realities faced by women and girls living in Malta, and the voices of healthcare professionals wanting to help, but immobilised by current legislation on women’s reproductive rights.

Malta has a complete ban on abortion, which is also punished by prison time for the woman and the medical practitioner.

The book was officially published last August and an online version is available at deardecisionmakers.com.

Others who were handed the book include Prof. Yves Muscat Baron, chair of obstetrics and gynaecology at Mater Dei Hospital, Prof. Godfrey Laferla, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Malta, and Prof. Charmaine Gauci, public health superintendent.

The Dear Decision Makers team urged the leaders in their respective fields to “educate themselves and the population where there is lack of knowledge and misconception about female reproductive services”.

The book highlights why decriminalisation and legalisation of abortion is “imperative” for women to have legal autonomy over their own bodies, the campaigners said.