Wage supplement extended till January

Prime Minister announces government’s wage supplement scheme will be retained throughout January

karl_azzopardi
15 December 2021, 8:30pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Prime Minister Robert Abela
Prime Minister Robert Abela

Government’s wage supplement scheme has been extended until January 2021, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

The Prime Minister said the one-month extension was approved by the Cabinet after considering the international landscape and the need to sustain Malta’s recovery from the pandemic.

“On an international level there is uncertainty when it comes to travelling, and we also saw that companies are facing a logistics headache when importing goods,” Abela said. “We want to sustain the progress we have achieved over the last months, and not loose at such a critical time.”

The PM said government is determined to support people during these “uncertain times”.

“We don’t want people to lose their jobs,” he said.

The wage supplement scheme will be revised at the end of next month.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech had also called on government to retain the wage supplement scheme earlier this month.

