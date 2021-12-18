Christopher Siegersma first Commissioner for Welfare and Development of Prisoners

Christopher Siegersma has been appointed as first Commissioner for the Welfare and Development of Prisoners by the Home Affairs Ministry.

Siegersma is 38 years old and has years of experience in the medical and social field. He was responsible for multidisciplinary teams in the mental health sector, including Crisis Intervention and Home Treatment team and Young People’s Unit.

On Friday Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri presented the conclusions of the inquiry into the Correctional Services Agency, which made 32 recommendations for reform in the sector. The inquiry was launched after a streak of deaths and suicides in prison, under former director Alex Dalli.

Siegersma is a nurse by profession and holds a Masters degree from the University of Malta in mental health. Currently he is reading for a PhD at the Queen Margaret University of Edinburgh. He is specializing in psychological trauma related to criminal acts.

As Commissioner, Siegersma will be overseeing the implementations of the recommendations proposed from the Inquiry Board.