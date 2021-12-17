[WATCH] Suspended prison boss Alex Dalli to be retained in unspecified role

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has presented the conclusions of the inquiry into the prison operations, which according to him “confirm” Corradino Correctional Facility is secure, clean and drug-free.

The inquiry report will be published later today.

“The Attorney General made very particular comments on how the prison is run. Stakeholders affirmed that presently there is a order and the facility feels more secure,” Camilleri said.

Camilleri announced the Alex Dalli is permanently removed from the position of prison director and will be serving in an unspecified role, "where his abilities will be best served."

Camilleri added the the general sense of order throughout the facility is evident. In his report after the analysis confirms that there is order in comparison to previous years.”

He made reference to a sentence from ten years ago, a sentence against Josette Bickle that had stated the prison system had failed, with drugs running freely in Corradino.

Camilleri boasted about the cleanliness, order and the eradication of drugs in prison, which he said are thanks to decisions taken in recent years.

An internal inquiry into prison operations was launched after inmate Colin Galea killed himself in his prison cell. The inquiry board, led by psychiatrist Anton Grech, was tasked with reviewing suicide prevention measures in the prison facility.

Another inmate committed suicide two months after Colin Galea’s death. This led to Alexander Dalli, the prison CEO, suspending himself from the position.

Robert Brincau replaced him as interim CEO. Brincau used to run the detention services in prison and was implemented several changes in welfare and security in his role.

32 recommendations made in the inquiry

According to Camilleri, the inquiry made 32 recommendations for the prison management, including an improved checks and balance system, a revision of the classification system between prisoners, more transparency and the safeguarding of the psycho-social conditions of prisoners.

The first reform to be inacted, based on the recommendations is the setting up of an independent office, responsible for the promotion and safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of the prisoners. A Commissioner will be nominated to head the office and be “responsible for the welfare of prisoners.”

The prison monitoring board will be will be strengthened, and will serve as an arbitrer between the Commissioner and the prison agency. A rehabilitation centre will be setup, accommodating 140 inmates in five wings, focusing on specialised care.

A family room outside the confinements of Corradino, will also be set up, where family members can visit the inmates in a more welcoming setting.

More opportunities for accredited training for prisoners will be provided, with lectures and courses will be delivered in prison.

The release of inmates from prison, will take place during the day, instead of late in the evening, in order for the former prisoners to be able to settle down and make arrangements before the night kicks in.