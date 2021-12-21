Updated | Worker dies in cherry picker accident

A worker at the Ħas-Saptan fuel storage facility has died in a cherry picker accident on Tuesday.

The accident happened at 12:15pm. The worker was carrying out blasting work in one of the tanks of the fuel plant when he was crushed between the ceiling and platform.

All other workers have been escorted out of the facility to prevent further accidents.

The victim was a 46-year-old man from Gambia. He does not work with Enemed but was hired by a private contractor.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been appointed to the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority has been notified of the case and has started investigations into the cause of the accident.