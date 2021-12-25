'Take the vaccine', President George Vella says in Christmas message

President George Vella has called on people to take the vaccine, and listen to the advice by heath authorities.

“My message to you is to listen to the advice of medical experts and make full use of the vaccines recommended. In our country, we are very lucky that the vaccination process was and still is very efficient,” Vella said in his Christmas message

He said people cannot miss the opportunity to fight the virus together. “Together, let’s build a future where our collective health is still safeguarded in the best possible way.”

“It is good to look back and learn from what we have been through, but it is more important to look ahead with hope and courage.

“We have learned many lessons that we must not ignore, including on how our relationships have been affected,” he said.

The president also called for a better sense of solidarity with each other.

“This applies for us adults who are supposed to set an example for our young ones, but who often fall into the trap of prejudice and personal confrontation, harsh words when meeting face to face and, even worse, unacceptable behaviour on social media.

“Maybe we can pay a little attention to the effect our actions will have on the individuals or group of people we are addressing, on their mental health, and on their families,” he said.

Speaking on migration, the president acknowledged that there is no easy solution, but stressed on compassion.

“Sometimes we might have been passive in the face of physical or mental harm, or we have shown indifference to those among us who had to leave their country to escape war, violence, or discrimination,” Vella said.

The president hoped the New Year will bring initiatives and projects designed to continue to bring the people closer to one another, while fully protecting democracy and applying the laws of the country that ensure the rule of law.

In his concluding remarks, Vella paid tribute to the sick and their families.

“I also want to convey a message of comfort to their families as we know that this might be a very hard time for them because of the weight and responsibility on their shoulders to take care of their loved ones.

“Above all, I tell you not to feel alone, because you are in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.