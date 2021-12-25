COVID-19: 917 cases registered, 40-year-old dies
COVID-19 update 25 December | 917 new cases • 96 recoveries • 5,289 active cases • 68 patients in hospital, 4 in ITU • Vaccine booster doses 187,277 • 1 death for a total of 474
Malta recorded 917 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry Facebook page show.
One death was registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 474.
Active cases stand at 5,289 after 96 recoveries were registered.
There are currently 68 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.
Until yesterday, 1,030,496 vaccine doses were administered, of which 187,277 were booster doses.