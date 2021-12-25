COVID-19: 917 cases registered, 40-year-old dies

Malta recorded 917 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 474.

Active cases stand at 5,289 after 96 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 68 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,030,496 vaccine doses were administered, of which 187,277 were booster doses.