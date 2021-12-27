832 new COVID cases registered, 88-year-old dies while positive

832 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Malta on Boxing Day, according to statistics published by the Health Ministry.

78 people recovered from their infection, leaving 6,519 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

There are 83 COVID-positive patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. Five of these patients are in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, an 88-year-old man died while positive for COVID-19. 476 people in Malta have died from COVID since March 2020.

Health officials have administered over 1,033,000 doses of COVID vaccines since the first jabs arrived in Malta. Meanwhile, 190,162 people have received their booster jab.

Registration for the COVID-19 booster vaccine opened to all adults aged 18 and over today. The vaccination drive is also continuing among children aged between 5 and 11 with the aim being to give the first dose by the end of the holidays. Appointments have been sent by post.

New restrictions have also come into force today. All establishments will have to shut their doors at 1am and organised standing events cannot be held.

From today, spectators will also be barred from all sporting events.