New COVID record: 1,300 cases registered overnight

1,298 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Malta – a new record for overnight cases.

82 people recovered from their infection, leaving 7,735 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

There are 82 COVID-positive patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. Five of these patients are in intensive care.

No new deaths have been recorded. 476 people in Malta have died from COVID since March 2020.

Health officials have administered over 1,043,000 doses of COVID vaccines since the first jabs arrived in Malta. Meanwhile, 198,772people have received their booster jab.

Anyone over 18 can apply to receive their booster dose at vaccin.gov.mt.