University of Malta's academic staff want virtual lectures for rest of semester

Academic staff at the University of Malta are recommending a return to remote learning after a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

UMASA, or the University of Malta Academic Staff Association, recommended to the University of Malta that classes be held online until the end of this semester in order to protect staff and students from COVID-19.

In comments to MaltaToday, UMASA President Luciano Mule' Stagno said the association is yet to receive feedback from university.

“The reason for this proposal is not only the high case numbers but also because our students do not have assigned seating, like in secondary schools. Therefore, should there be a positive case, it is difficult to trace students and/or lecturers that came into contact,” Mule’ Stagno said.

He explained how, even with the COVID-19 measures in place, up to 65 students can sit in a class and students can change groups, making it difficult to contain a “bubble”.

On Tuesday, Malta registered 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, breaking another pandemic record. The global exponential rise in cases, following the rise of the Omicron variant, has lead to stricter measures in Malta, including obligatory mask wearing and a ban on stand-up events.

Students are currently on holidays for the Christmas recess and are scheduled to return back to campus on Monday 3 January. But the student body is also concerned about rising case numbers.

KSU, the student council, said on Tuesday that discussions are being held at the university level to make sure any mitigation measures do not impinge on the student examination period.

The current policy is that a student in mandatory quarantine during the exam period will have to resit their exams in September. But rising cases mean more and more students have been pushed into quarantine.

"Not only do we not know what the situation in September will be, but it would also be unfair for such students, if they fail their first resit, would be left without an opportunity to have a second sitting in that same year," the council said in a statement.

Instead, KSU is urging the University of Malta to reconsider the directions given and implement a standardised course of action and guidance among all faculties.