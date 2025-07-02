Police arrest two men after San Ġwann pharmacy armed robbery

Updated at 2:37pm with police statement

Police have arrested two men suspected of carrying out a hold-up in a San Ġwann pharmacy on Wednesday morning.

Police said that at around 11:30am, two masked men entered the pharmacy along Triq Tal-Balal in San Ġwann armed with a knife. The pair demanded that the cashier give them the money and took off with cash.

The thief then ran away from the scene and dropped a knife he allegedly used in the hold-up along with some coins in the street. There are a number of CCTV cameras outside the commercial establishments along the street, as they were seen entering a red Toyota Ractis.

Police officers as well as members of the police’s forensics team arrived on the scene and are investigating the crime. No one was injured during the hold-up.

A few hours later, the car was spotted in Ħamrun and was stopped, while the driver, a 42-year-old Birżebbuġa resident, was arrested. As it turned out, the car was also used in a robbery in Sliema at 2:00am.

Further investigations also resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old Libyan man who lives in Sliema.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud was informed of the case and has launched an inquir as police investigations are still ongoing.