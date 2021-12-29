COVID: Active cases near 9,000 as Malta hits another daily record

Total active cases are nearing 9,000 after Maltese health authorities found 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 in the community.

According to the daily COVID-19 bulletin, there are 82 positive patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, six of whom are in ITU.

Meanwhile, 116 patients recovered from their infection. No new deaths have been registered.

Health officials have administered 1,052,035 vaccine doses since the first consignment arrived in Malta. From these, 206,611 are booster doses.

The Superintendence of Public Health is trying to recruit retired and retiring public officers to perform COVID-19 contact tracing duties as the response team grapples with an exponential rise in cases.

Meanwhile, the Malta Chamber has called on government to reduce its mandatory quarantine period to 10 days, or seven days for the fully vaccinated.