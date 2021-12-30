Victor Calvagna ‘unconscious and intubated’, daughter says
The Puttinu Cares founder will undergo an MRI test on Thursday to see the extent of his brain injuries
Puttinu Cares founder Victor Calvagna remains unconscious and intubated after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening, his daughter said.
In a Facebook post, Francesca Coleiro Calvagna said that her father will be undergoing an MRI test on Thursday to see the extent of his brain injuries.
Calvagna is a well-known oncologist and president of Puttinu Cares. He was hit by a Mazda Demio at roughly 8:30pm on Tuesday om Qawra.
“The tests done so far aren’t very positive. My heart is broken. But I want to keep hope alive,” she said.
In a separate Facebook post, Puttinu Cares appealed for prayers for Calvagna, noting that he had increased the children’s cancer recovery rate to 80%.