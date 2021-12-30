menu

Victor Calvagna ‘unconscious and intubated’, daughter says

The Puttinu Cares founder will undergo an MRI test on Thursday to see the extent of his brain injuries

nicole_meilak
30 December 2021, 1:05pm
by Nicole Meilak

Puttinu Cares founder Victor Calvagna remains unconscious and intubated after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening, his daughter said.

In a Facebook post, Francesca Coleiro Calvagna said that her father will be undergoing an MRI test on Thursday to see the extent of his brain injuries.

Calvagna is a well-known oncologist and president of Puttinu Cares. He was hit by a Mazda Demio at roughly 8:30pm on Tuesday om Qawra.

“The tests done so far aren’t very positive. My heart is broken. But I want to keep hope alive,” she said.

In a separate Facebook post, Puttinu Cares appealed for prayers for Calvagna, noting that he had increased the children’s cancer recovery rate to 80%.

