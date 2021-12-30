menu

Sale of plastic straws, jablo cups and cotton buds prohibited in new year

From 24 February 2022, the sale and distribution of several single-use plastic items will be prohibited

kurt_sansone
30 December 2021, 5:19pm
by Kurt Sansone
The sale of single-use plastics such as cups, straws and balloon sticks will be banned from February
The sale of single-use plastics such as cups, straws and balloon sticks will be banned from February

Plastic straws, beverage stirrers, jablo cups and cotton buds cannot be sold any longer in the new year as Malta’s battle against single-use plastic enters its second stage.

Malta was among the first countries to prohibit the importation of various single-use products from 1 January 2021.

The ban will extend to the actual sale and distribution of these products in the new year. The legal notice banning the sale of several single-use plastic items was published on Christmas Eve and comes into effect on 24 February 2022.

The items affected by this law include plastic cutlery and plates, cotton buds, balloon sticks, jablo cups and beverage containers, beverage stirrers, and straws.

“This is being enacted as part of the government’s vision to strengthen the environment, tackle marine pollution and improve the quality of our biodiversity,” the Environment Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.