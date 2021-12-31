Schools to reopen online, classroom teaching resumes on 10 January

Children will return to their classrooms on 10 January but will have online lessons next week, after an agreement was reached between the Education Ministry and unions.

The situation will be evaluated on a day to day basis, according to health authorities' advice.

State schools were set to reopen their doors on Friday 7 January, with most church and private schools doing so a day earlier. Post-secondary institutions like Junior College and MCAST were set to reopen even earlier.

The agreement will see all physical lessons starting from Monday 10 January with any lessons held before that date carried out online. Childcare centres will also open on 10 January.

The decision was taken following meetings between Education Minister Clifton Grima, unions and the health authorities in view of the rising number of cases of COVID-19.

In another meeting held with the Rector and University of Malta representatives, together with University of Malta Academic Staff Association (UMASA), it was agreed that practicals at University are held in person as from next Monday 3 January.

As from Monday 10 January, lectures will be held online or in person, as per each faculty’s discretion.

University exams are to be held as planned. In the case that students are not able to sit for an exam because of COVID-19, they will have an opportunity to be assessed within a few weeks, instead of during the September session.

MUT welcomes comprise, says classes will be held online when insufficient personnel is available

In a statement Malta Union of Teachers (MUT), said a comprise was sought after it reiterated it would be difficult for schools to operate next week.

“The main concern of all was the immediate days following New Years' festivities and the impact of the immediate reopening from Monday 3rd January.”

MUT remarked that during days when classes are held online, school management would assess the situation with regards to the number of personnel on quarantine or sick leave.

“When a school management deems that the school, classroom or group cannot be attended to due to insufficient personnel, the school, classroom or group will be required to remain home until the school has the required capacity to operate.”

The union said it also discussed the issue of replacements to maintain protocols and shielding of pregnant educators.