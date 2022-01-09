COVID-19: One death, 563 new cases registered on Sunday

563 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, figures published by the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases are down to 14,159, after 1,018 recoveries were registered.

During the last 24 hours, a 63-year-old male died while positive to the coronavirus, with the total number of deaths at 488.

115 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, with seven of whom in ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,128,125 vaccine doses were administered, of which 273,692 are booster doses.