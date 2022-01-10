Business lobby wants concrete action on Caruana Galizia public inquiry

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry is calling on parliament to work collaboratively and put forward the required legislative changes needed to address government shortcomings highlighted in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

The Chamber welcomed the Opposition's recent initiative to put forward a package of 12 legislative Bills that aim fight corruption and mafia-style crimes.

"Parliament is the legislative arm of the country, and it is indeed the job of our parliamentarians, from both sides of the house, to legislate and make legislative proposals," the Chamber said.

It similarly acknowledged the Prime Minister's recent statement, saying that government has consulted with stakeholders and international experts to set up a committee of experts to enact legislative changes governing the media industry.

In light of this, the business lobby called on the Labour and Nationalist Party to work in tandem and make sure the legislative changes recommended by the public inquiry are followed through without delay.

"In this spirit, the Malta Chamber looks forward to the unveiling of the next steps in the coming days, as reported."

In a press conference on Saturday, Opposition leader Bernard Grech accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of failing to take action on the recommendations of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry’s findings and the FATF greylisting, and said the culture of impunity that allowed the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia still reigned under Labour.

But during his Sunday interview, Abela hit back at Grech for not having the courage to take the difficult decisions, following reports on a heft VAT bill that Nationalist MP David Thake must pay.

