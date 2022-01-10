George Vella speaks with Xi Jinping on 50th anniversary of Malta-China relations

International relations, regional developments, and COVID-19 were the topics of discussion in a phone call between President George Vella and China's President Xi Jinping.

The exchange was held on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Malta-China relations, with Xi Jinping extending an invitation for Vella to visit China during the course of the year.

The two presidents celebrated the tangible results and extensive cooperation materialised over the five decades of diplomatic relations, which they said were based on a sound juridical framework that covers health and medicine, energy, water, education, culture and youth.

They reiterated a shared commitment to take relations to next level, even internationally, through mutual multilateral support. This includes the United Nations, as well as through the strengthened relations between China and the European Union.

Both presidents discussed regional developments in the Mediterranean and Middle East, as well as various commitments made by the two countries to address climate change.

Vella agreed to visit China in 2022, stating that the visit would provide an excellent opportunity to celebrate the anniversary of relations between the two countries