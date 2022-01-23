COVID-19: Seven die, 273 new cases

Malta recorded 273 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, figures published by the Healthy Ministry show.

Seven people: two males aged 86 and another aged 89, and four females aged 74, 81, 86 and 89 died while positive to COVID-19. Total deaths number 532.

Active cases are down to 5,761, after 1,431 new recoveries were registered.

93 patients are currently being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, six of whom are in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,193,682 vaccine doses were administered, of which 321,351 were a booster dose.

