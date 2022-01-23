menu

COVID-19: Seven die, 273 new cases

23 January COVID-19 update | 273 new cases • 5,761 active cases • 93 patients in hospital, six in ITU • Vaccine booster doses 321,351 • Total deaths 532

karl_azzopardi
23 January 2022, 12:37pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

Malta recorded 273 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, figures published by the Healthy Ministry show.

Seven people: two males aged 86 and another aged 89, and four females aged 74, 81, 86 and 89 died while positive to COVID-19. Total deaths number 532.

Active cases are down to 5,761, after 1,431 new recoveries were registered.

93 patients are currently being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, six of whom are in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,193,682 vaccine doses were administered, of which 321,351 were a booster dose.

READ ALSO | PM: COVID measures to be eased from first week of February

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.