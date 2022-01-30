COVID-19: Two patients die, 191 new cases discovered

Health authorities found 191 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the daily bulletin published by the ministry.

Two new deaths pushed the death toll to 547, with two men aged 75 and 85 passing away while positive for the virus.

As 401 patients have newly recovered, active cases now stand at 3,133.

There are currently 93 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are being treated in the hospital’s ITU.

Until yesterday, health workers administered 1,209,784 COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 329,387 were booster doses.