Standing weddings to return in April, restrictions on private gatherings to end on Monday

KEY DATES:

4 FEBRUARY

Fully vaccinated children aged 5-11 will no longer need PCR test to travel.

Quarantine for child contacts of COVID-19 now seven days.

​7 FEBRUARY

A valid vaccine certificate will no longer be needed for entry into restaurants, bars, snack bars and każini.

Visiting hours at Mater Dei Hospital will be extended again; they can be found on the Mater Dei Hospital website.

Restrictions on private gatherings will be removed.

14 FEBRUARY

Certificates will not be needed for entry to gyms, spas, pools, cinemas and theatres.

Travellers from dark red zone countries will need to be in quarantine for ten days, and not 14.

21 FEBRUARY

Quarantine for adult primary contacts to drop to five days.

1 APRIL

Weddings will be allowed for standing events up to 300 people.

From Monday, restrictions on private gatherings will be removed, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced at a press conference on Friday.

The health minister made the announcement during the signing of a memorandum with the Chamber of Pharmacists. Fearne added that the majority of COVID-19 measures would be removed by the beginning of summer.

From 1 April, weddings will be allowed for standing events up to 300 people, while seated weddings will remain with a capping of 500.

From 14 February, certificates will not be needed for entry to bars, gyms, spas, pools, cinemas and theatres.

However, a vaccine certificate is still required to enter mass events, sporting events, gaming halls, night clubs and travel. No date has been given for when this restriction will be removed.

Fearne said that 78% of the adult population have now had their booster dose, while 40% of children aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Changes in travel and quarantine rules

As for travel, travellers from dark red zone countries will need to be in quarantine for ten days, and not 14, as from 14 February.

Malta will also recognise vaccine certificates from Jordan and the Maldives, meaning that travellers arriving from these countries will not have to quarantine.

Maltese residents can quarantine at their homes and not at a quarantine hotel. This will include employees who arrive in Malta with a work permit but are still awaiting residency documents.

From Friday, all children between 5 and 11 with a valid vaccine certificate can travel without a PCR test.

Children aged between five and 11, who are primary contacts, will have their quarantine period reduced to seven days as of today.