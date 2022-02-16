‘We understand SMEs’: PN pledges incentives for compliant companies

The Nationalist Party pledged to focus its fiscal proposals around incentives while tackling cash flow problems among SMEs.

During a press conference on Wednesday, PN MP Claudio Grech said that a Nationalist government would support compliant companies through any cash flow problems incurred during the pandemic.

“Everyone needs to be compliant, and those who are compliant will have our support,” he said.

Grech continued that the PN supported government when it chose to allow businesses not to pay their taxes for 2020 and 2021. However, he noted that businesses must now pay their dues next May.

“Instead of asking these enterprises to pay in May, we are proposing that they can be paid over the course of eight years.”

Last Sunday, Opposition leader Bernard Grech pledged that, as Prime Minister, he will allow businesses to pay any taxes and social security contributions accumulated during the pandemic over an eight-year period.

He said the proposal is aimed at helping SMEs overcome financial problems, especially those relating to cash flow.

PN candidate Jerome Caruana Cilia recalled meeting an employee working in a small enterprise who praised the Nationalist Party for putting the proposal forward.

“We heard representatives from SMEs – we’re with you and we understand you,” Caruana Cilia said.

He made reference to a survey carried out by the Chamber of SMEs, where 20% of respondents said one of the biggest concerns is sales levels.

“Revenue generated isn’t always in hand,” he said, listing a variety of expenses like wages, loans, day-to-day expenses.

“These aren’t normal circumstances, so we appeal to government to listen to the challenges of SMEs.”