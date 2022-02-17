No new COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month

No new COVID-19 deaths were registered for the first time in over a month, while hospitalisations remain below 50 patients.

According to statistics published by the Health Ministry, Malta registered 109 new cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 292 patients recovered from COVID-19.

45 patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Mater Dei Hospital, three of which are in intensive care.

Overall, there are 1,197 active cases of COVID-19.

Up until Wednesday, healthworkers administered 1.2 million jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine. 339,312 of the jabs were booster doses.

594 people have died in Malta while positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.